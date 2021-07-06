Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

