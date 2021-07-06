Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.