Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $339,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,855,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

