Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $333,000 in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,004 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 129.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

QADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

