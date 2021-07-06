Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 20,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,990,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $800.50 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $759.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

