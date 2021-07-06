Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

