DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

DSDVY traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.25. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $122.95.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

