DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 817,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 2,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,550. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
