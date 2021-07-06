DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 817,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 2,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,550. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

