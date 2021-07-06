Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

