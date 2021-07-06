Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 60.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.