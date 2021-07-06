Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COHR opened at $261.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.04. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.63.
COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
