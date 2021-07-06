Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR opened at $261.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.04. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

