Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 21,748 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

