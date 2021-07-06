Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. CWM LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

