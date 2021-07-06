Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $95,883.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 365,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 164.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,695 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

