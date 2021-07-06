Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Downgraded by TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domtar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Domtar by 65.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1,793.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

