Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is New York Life Investments Alternatives’ 9th Largest Position

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the period. Domo makes up 1.6% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.13% of Domo worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,583. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.