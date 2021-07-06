Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $474.24 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $475.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

