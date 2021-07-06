Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

