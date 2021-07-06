Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,796 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $60,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,972. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

