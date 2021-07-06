Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1,293.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $70,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.94. 31,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,226. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

