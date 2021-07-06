Dock Price Reaches $0.0943 on Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $65.16 million and $33.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00099178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.00984769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

