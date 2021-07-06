DMScript (DMST) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $571,295.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

