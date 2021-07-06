Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 73,319 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,564,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of WesBanco worth $164,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

