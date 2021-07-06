Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,561 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of AMETEK worth $173,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

