Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.17% of Summit Materials worth $166,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

