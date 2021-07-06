Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.80 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,373,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $174,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

