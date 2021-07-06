Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.64 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.85% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $161,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.