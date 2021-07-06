Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $169,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

