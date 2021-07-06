Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $180,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

