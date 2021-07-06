Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,792.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00156583 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

