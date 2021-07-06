Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $68.27

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.27, but opened at $70.87. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $69.86, with a volume of 31,329 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

