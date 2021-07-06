Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

