Dfyn Network Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00005125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00134793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00166435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,922.73 or 0.99847168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00950034 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,959,432 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

