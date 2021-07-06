DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,506,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $541,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $91,730,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,225. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,987 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,320 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.59.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.