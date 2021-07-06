Devery Hits One Day Volume of $5,909.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $267,378.77 and $5,909.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00933649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

