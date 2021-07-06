Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FRA DTE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.93 ($21.10). 3,688,640 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.16.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

