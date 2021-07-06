Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 34,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,304. Dana has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -162.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.