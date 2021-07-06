CVCoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.30 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $54,159.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00134275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,895.75 or 0.99882289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00931941 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

