Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Cullinan Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Cullinan Oncology had issued 11,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $249,900,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,757,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

