CTPartners Executive Search (OTCMKTS:CTPR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTPartners Executive Search Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTPR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. CTPartners Executive Search shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 14,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About CTPartners Executive Search (OTCMKTS:CTPR)

CTPartners Executive Search Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retained executive search services worldwide. It facilitates the recruitment and hiring of C-level executives, such as chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, chief marketing officers, and chief human resource officers, as well as other senior executives and board members.

