Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Neutral

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

