Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

