Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,697 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

