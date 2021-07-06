Credit Suisse AG Sells 168,799 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Hill-Rom worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

