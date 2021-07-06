Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 6.36% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

