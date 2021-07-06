Credit Suisse AG Buys 77,074 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of NOV worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

