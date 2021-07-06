Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.08 million and a P/E ratio of -73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

