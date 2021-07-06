CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.29. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,368. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

