Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

TSE CTS opened at C$10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,805.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.