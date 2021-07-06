Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 910,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

